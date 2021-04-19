Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

