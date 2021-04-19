Comerica (CMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $70.16 on Monday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.