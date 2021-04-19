Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of ELPVY stock remained flat at $$1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

