Comparing PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) & Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and Tintri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 1 10 0 2.91 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Tintri.

Risk and Volatility

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Tintri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 10.94 $346.04 million $1.08 42.88 Tintri $125.90 million 0.01 -$157.65 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 21.01% 8.33% 8.95% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Tintri on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.