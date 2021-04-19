Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of -14.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $660.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.