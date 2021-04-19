Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

