Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.