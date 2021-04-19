Contango Oil & Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,216 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 256,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.73. 48,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,985. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

