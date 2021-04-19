ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

