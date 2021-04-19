Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

