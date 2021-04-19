Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.17.

TSE ACQ opened at C$41.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$42.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -151.54.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.