Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 37.9% in March

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,023,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 248,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 175,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.