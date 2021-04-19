Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of CRF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,369. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. purchased 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.