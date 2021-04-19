Country Trust Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,077,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 307,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM remained flat at $$49.72 during midday trading on Monday. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

