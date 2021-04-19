Country Trust Bank Sells 35,581 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,581 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Post worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE POST traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.11. 2,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,700.77 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

