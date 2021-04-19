Country Trust Bank Sells 514,011 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514,011 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. 1,032,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,067,438. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

