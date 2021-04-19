Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.