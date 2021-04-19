CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 million, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 4,857 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $80,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,352,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,327 shares of company stock worth $4,534,084. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

