CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,483. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

