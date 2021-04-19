CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,869. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

