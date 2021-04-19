CRA Financial Services LLC Has $516,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

