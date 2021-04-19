CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $390.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.20 and its 200 day moving average is $357.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

