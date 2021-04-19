CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 5,415 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $54,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $65.97. 54,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

