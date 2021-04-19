CRDT (CRDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $306,974.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, CRDT has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $227,839.55 and approximately $306,974.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00071433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00669336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00040263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,319 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

