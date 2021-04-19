Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $98,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $32.25 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

