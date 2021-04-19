Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 110 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.