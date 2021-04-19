Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 1,866 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.