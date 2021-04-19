Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $346.43 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

