Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $46.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56.

