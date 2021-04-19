Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 104,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 92,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Shares of AXP opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

