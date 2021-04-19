Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

