Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 21,281 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $182.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.