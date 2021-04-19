Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.09.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.