Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 3,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

