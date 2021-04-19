Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 3,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.