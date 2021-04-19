Critical Review: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dyadic International and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.68 million 82.17 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -16.16 Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 1.64 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -3.77

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Therapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dyadic International and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 8 4 0 2.33

Dyadic International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.56%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.23, indicating a potential upside of 168.14%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33% Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92%

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-S-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and research collaborations with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., and WuXi Biologics. It also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors; and a partnership with Medytox, Inc. to co-develop C1 manufactured COVID-19 vaccines and/or boosters. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and alpha-synuclein program for synucleinopathies, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and multiple system atrophy. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

