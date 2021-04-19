Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 147,195 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

