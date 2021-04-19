Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $96.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

