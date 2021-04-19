Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $636.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.