Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,355 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $226.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $442.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.