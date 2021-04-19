Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $525.08 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.