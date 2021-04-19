Crown Castle International (CCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Crown Castle International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.64-6.74 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.64-6.74 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.