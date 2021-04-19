Cryptocean Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $35,270.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00069174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00671403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

