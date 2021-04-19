CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $3,041.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

