Cubiex Price Hits $0.0228 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $9,499.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004385 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.81 or 0.00727425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,024.40 or 1.00241572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.98 or 0.00868362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

