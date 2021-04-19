CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

