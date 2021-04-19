CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 16,953.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

