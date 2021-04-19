CX Institutional Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 249.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.58 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $199.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

