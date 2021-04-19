CX Institutional Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2,622.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $322.00 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $227.75 and a twelve month high of $322.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

