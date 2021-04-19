CX Institutional Invests $1.92 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $370.92 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.20.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

