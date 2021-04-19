CX Institutional Sells 3,535 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average of $206.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

