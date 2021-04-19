Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $4.64 on Monday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

